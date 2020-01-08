Advertisement





The Sun Times December 18th edition featured an article about Barn Sanctuary’s needs in caring for rescued farmed animals, and I recall prior stories in the paper that focused on Barn Sanctuary’s work. I am in full support of newspapers calling attention to the plight of abused and neglected farmed animals and to the efforts of those who try to help them.

I would like to bring attention to the fact that there is another farmed animal sanctuary in the area, SASHA Farm in Manchester, that was established as a non-profit organization in 2001. SASHA Farm is the Midwest’s largest farmed animal sanctuary and cares for over 200 rescued animals. Founders Dorothy Davies and Monte Jackson have spent over 30 years saving and taking in animals on the 65-acre farm.

One of the first animals that the couple took in was a female Border Collie-mix puppy that needed a better home. She was named Sasha. Sasha lived for 17 years as a wonderful farm dog who kept tabs on everything and everybody.

When Monte and Dorothy were making plans to turn their rescue operation into an official organization back in the late 1990’s, they had a contest to come up with a name for the farm. Having known what a great dog Sasha was and how much she had touched people’s hearts, I came up with the name SASHA Farm and also used the letters of her name as an acronym: Sanctuary And Safe Haven for Animals, to represent the meaning of the farm’s existence. To this day, SASHA Farm remains a true sanctuary for farmed animals.

At SASHA Farm, the horrors that the rescued animals faced are all in the past and they now have all their needs met for food and water, shelter, veterinary care, security and social interaction. They are LOVED and can live out their natural lives in an idyllic setting.

SASHA Farm runs entirely on donations and relies on volunteers to help make sure all the animals are well taken care of. There are annual events that are open to the public, in which attendees can learn about and interact with the animals. Donations to SASHA Farm are tax-deductible. You may go to sashafarm.org to learn more about this wonderful sanctuary and its animal residents.

CJ Eicholtz

Manchester