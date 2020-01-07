Advertisement





Note: The following “Letter to the Editor” expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff.

I’m writing in response to the Dec. 10 letter from Sue Sherrill, Avalon Housing Project in Dexter. The project is actually an exciting nonprofit partnership between Avalon and Faith In Action (FIA), and includes the development of 24 units of affordable housing, support services for tenants and a permanent home for the FIA food pantry – all of which are in great demand. This is a tremendous opportunity for Dexter!

Supportive housing – the combination of affordable housing and support services – is being developed across the country as the single most effective solution to homelessness. Washtenaw County has received national recognition for our system’s coordinated response to homelessness, and for Avalon’s innovative and cost-effective model of providing housing with supports for people with physical and behavioral health challenges.

Sherrill’s attempts to discredit the project in her letter to the Sun Times News and in recent comments to the Dexter City Council demonstrate a true lack of understanding and compassion for people with disabilities. She equates homelessness, addiction and mental illness with criminal behavior, a stereotype grown out of fear that perpetuates discrimination and distracts us from real solutions.

Advertisement

For almost 30 years Avalon has been providing supportive housing for people in our community who are most in need, grounded in a philosophy of love and radical acceptance and the belief that housing is a basic human right. Being part of a healthy community is vitally important for everyone.

Avalon has decades of experience managing the challenges inherent in honoring this mission – most importantly they have the commitment and creativity that are essential for success. But Sherrill mocks these challenges by suggesting an interview took place (we have never met or spoken) and inserting comments I made in the early 90’s without context. Ultimately her cynicism falls flat as an obvious and mean-spirited manipulation.

The Avalon/FIA development on Dan Hoey Rd will provide an invaluable resource for 18 families and 6 single veterans who are in desperate need of homes. The idea that these tenants will somehow threaten the safety of the schoolchildren nearby is based on nothing more than fear and myths about people with disabilities. Sherrill in no way represents the caring and forward-thinking Dexter community that I know exists, and which I know will embrace this important project.

Carole McCabe

Founding Executive Director of Avalon Housing 1992 – 2017