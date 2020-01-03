Advertisement





December 17, 2019

Dear Sir/Madam:

I write concerning my support for the Hilltop View housing effort in Dexter. One reason I support Hilltop View is that local groups and individuals are leading this effort. In particular, Avalon Housing has a track record of similar projects in and around Ann Arbor and Faith in Action has been serving unmet human needs right here in Dexter for many years. These two nonprofits are staking their reputations on building and operating Hilltop View as a positive presence in our community.

A particular focus of expressed concern in Dexter has been that some Hilltop View units will provide supportive housing services to residents. Supportive housing links community-based housing with social services designed to help the individual or family stay housed, avoid homelessness and live a more productive life. Many similar Avalon facilities have taken their place in Ann Arbor neighborhoods over the years.

Supportive housing is a proven tool to keep individuals integrated with needed services in our community. This approach is more effective (and cheaper) than relying upon law enforcement, hospitalization or incarceration as the main community responses to those individuals needing supportive services. Rather than pretending that homelessness or substance abuse or mental health issues don’t impact families in Dexter, or that affected individuals are being served outside Dexter, Hilltop View represents a creative approach which will help Dexter serve a broader range of housing needs while offering supportive services to some individuals in our community.

As a preface to my concluding remark, I am a retired resident of Dexter Township and I have lived with my family near Dexter for over 31 years. During this time, Dexter has benefited greatly from having citizen-leaders who have served the overall needs of our community, often with little or no pay or recognition. These leaders have built a community which we find livable and welcoming. No human enterprise can completely eliminate all risks or allay all fears, but Dexter’s history tells me that if Hilltop View and its residents represented any real danger to our community, it would not be moving forward with nearly unanimous support from our elected and unelected leaders. Within a few years, I look forward to having Hilltop View take its place as an accepted part of our community.

Rick McHugh