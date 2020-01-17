Advertisement





We Must Help Address Affordable Housing Crisis With Hilltop View Apartments

It is past time for Dexter to step up to the plate and assume its place as part of the solution to the affordable housing crisis. Stable housing, like the proposed Hilltop View Apartments is a vital step in getting people back to a place where they can start to solve other problems. Remember Maslow’s hierarchy of needs where shelter and food are basic human needs that must be met before other issues can be addressed?

Be honest now and think of your own greater family, isn’t there someone today or in the past who could have benefitted from affordable housing and supportive services? Can’t we, the community of Dexter, be part of the solution?

Don’t you feel that veterans deserve a place to live and deal with their issues? Can’t we be part of the solution?

What about the children who are part of homeless families? Don’t they deserve to attend quality schools as their families get back on their feet? Can’t we be part of the solution?

Think of Dexter parents of adult children who need housing and supportive services. What a difference it would make if these services were offered in Dexter. Can’t we be part of the solution?

Thanks to the community leaders in Dexter and Chelsea State Bank that are on board and championing this project!

But what about the silent majority? Are we interested only in how we get ahead, how we make money? Is life just about me, me, me? Can’t we be part of the solution?

Will there be problems? Probably. Nothing new gets off to a perfect start. But with community input, support and resources of Faith in Action and the experience of Avalon Housing, solutions will be worked out. Can’t we be part of the solution?

For me, it’s about reaching out and welcoming Hilltop View Apartments to our community. Attending city council meetings or emailing city council member to show your support is a good first step. Contact them at: https://www.dextermi.gov/government/city_council_directory.php

Sign me up to be a volunteer. I’m sure it will be like other volunteer activities I’ve done in the past. By investing my time, I get far more than I can ever give. Thanks for giving the Dexter community the opportunity to stretch, be challenged and become a better community in the process.

Cathy Fitzgerald

Dexter Township