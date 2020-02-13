Advertisement





While they might not be the flashiest team around, the Chelsea girls basketball team is not about style points and when they take the court they do what they need to do to get the job done.

While the Bulldogs might not light up the scoreboard every night, teams better ready for a tough grind it out battle with Chelsea’s stifling defense.

Thursday night was another example of the Bulldogs grinding out another win as they defeated Ypsilanti 46-30 to improve to 15-1 on the season and 11-0 in the SEC White.

The Bulldogs took a 10-6 lead after one quarter, but took control with a 15-7 run for a 25-13 lead at the half. Jessi Emmert sparked the run with eight points, including a pair of three-pointers in the second.

The defense clamped down on the Grizzlies in the third, allowing just five points and pushing the lead to 37-18 after three and cruised to the win.

Emmert finished with a team high 12 points, while Megan McCalla added 11.

Kiersten Anstead scored eight points, Riley Davis seven, Emily McCalla six, and Sarah Kennings two.

The Bulldogs will return to action Tuesday night when they host Ypsilanti Lincoln.