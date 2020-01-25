Advertisement





A big week of SEC White showdowns is set for the Chelsea girls’ basketball team after rolling over Ypsilanti Lincoln 57-18 Friday night.

The Bulldogs will take on the other two top teams in the White when they host 9-1 Tecumseh (4-1 in White) Tuesday night at 5:30 and travel to Dexter 8-2 (5-0 in White) Friday night in two huge league contests that could go a long way in the final standings.

Chelsea dominated the Splitters from the start behind 10 points from Riley Davis to take an 18-2 lead after one period.

The continued to pour it on in the second, outscoring Lincoln 12-5 for a 30-7 halftime lead.

Advertisement

The second half was more the same with Davis scoring six points and Jessica Emmert five to help the Bulldogs outscore Lincoln 20-2 for a commanding 50-9 lead after three as they cruised to the win.

Davis finished with a team high 19 points.

Kiersten Anstead continued her strong play of late with 11 points, while Megan McCalla and Emmert finished with seven each. Emily McCalla finished with four points, Grace Lane three, Katie Wickman, Andrea Kowalski, and Morgan Majeske two each.

Chelsea improved to 9-1 overall on the season and 5-0 in the SEC White.