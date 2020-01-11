Advertisement





The Chelsea girls basketball team used a quick start and a big fourth quarter to put away Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 47-30 Friday night.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 12-4 lead after one quarter, but could not shake the Irish through the middle part of the game.

Chelsea outscored Notre Dame 10-9 in the second for a 22-13 halftime lead and the Irish held tough in the third with the Bulldogs leading 29-19 after three quarters.

The Bulldogs opened the fourth with a 9-3 run to pull away for a comfortable 38-22 lead.

Jessica Emmert scored a game high nine points to lead the Bulldogs past Notre Dame Prep

Riley Davis hit pair of baskets in the run to start the quarter and Grace Lane hit an And-One to extend the lead to 16. Lane finished with seven points in the fourth as the Bulldogs pulled away for the win.

Jessica Emmert scored nine points and Kiersten Anstead eight to lead a balanced Bulldog scoring attack.

Lane finished with seven points, Davis six, Emily McCalla five, Megan McCalla and Morgan Majeske four each, Katie Wickman and Andrea Kowalski two apiece.

The game was the last non-league game for the Bulldogs until the last regular season contest as the return to SEC White action. They host Adrian Tuesday night and travel to Ypsilanti Friday for a pair of league contests.

The Bulldogs improved to 6-1 overall on the season