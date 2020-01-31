Advertisement





The SEC White showdown for the top spot featured high powered offense and a shutdown defense when Chelsea visited Dexter Friday night.

Both team came into the game Friday night with 6-0 conference records. Dexter was averaging nearly 60 points a game on offense, while the Bulldogs defense had only allowed over 35 points in a game three times this season and none in league play.

Friday night, Chelsea and its lockdown defense came out on top as they held the high-scoring Dreadnaught offense to just 23 points in a 40-23 win to move atop the SEC White with a 7-0 record.

Dexter could get nothing going against the Chelsea defense scoring just four points in the first quarter.

Riley Davis scored four first quarter points as the Bulldogs took an 8-4 lead after one.

The continued to harass the Dreads in the second, outscoring Dexter 12-6 for a 20-10 halftime lead. Davis and Megan McCalla scored four each in the quarter to help the Bulldogs extend the lead.

Kylie Cabana scored four points for Dexter in the third, but Chelsea continued to shut down the Dreads offense, holding them to six points and building a 29-16 lead after three.

The Bulldogs hit seven of eight free throws in the fourth, including 6 for 6 from the line by Davis to seal the win for Chelsea.

Davis finished with a team high 16 points for the Bulldogs. Megan McCalla chipped in with eight points, Kiersten Anstead and Andrea Kowalski had four each. Emily McCalla chipped in with three points, Morgan Majeske and Sarah Kennings two apiece, and Jessi Emmert one.

Brianna Rodriguez and Cabana scored seven each to lead the Dreadnaughts. Alayna Babut added five points, while Sydney Pnacek and Kaila Simpson scored two each.

Chelsea improved to 11-1 overall on the season. They will host Pinckney Tuesday night at 7:00 PM.

Dexter fell to 9-3 overall. They have another big test Tuesday night when they host Tecumseh in a key SEC battle with both teams trying to keep pace with the league leading Bulldogs.

