The Dexter girls’ basketball team made short work of Ypsilanti Lincoln Thursday night by rolling past the Splitters 72-26.

A career night for sophomore Sydney Pnacek sparked the Dreadnaughts to the blowout win.

Pnacek finished with a career high 27 points, including five triples to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Dexter took a 14-6 lead after one, behind 10 points by Pnacek.

Sydney Pnacek scored a career high 27 points against Ypsilanti Lincoln. Photo by Dawn Miller

Seven Dreadnaughts scored in the second quarter as the blew the game wide up with a 21-8 run for a 35-14 halftime lead.

Dexter outscored Lincoln 13-9 in the third to push the lead to 48-23 after three.

Shannon Schoch had a big fourth quarter, scoring ten points as the Dreadnaughts cruised to the 46-point win.

Schoch finished with 14 points, while Kyleigh Valentine and Kaila Simpson scored six each. Kylie Cabana added five points, Alayna Babut four, Brianna Rodriguez and Kayla Rivers three each and Kylee Niswonger two.

The Dreads improved to 13-3 overall and 9-1 in the SEC White.