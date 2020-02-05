Advertisement





After falling to rival Chelsea in a battle for the top spot in the SEC White last week, the Lady Dreads had no time to hang their heads as they hosted a strong Tecumseh squad Tuesday night. And hang their heads they did not as the Dreads held on to take down Tecumseh 49-46 to keep in the SEC White title hunt.

Both teams started slow with the Indians taking a 6-4 lead after one quarter.

The offenses came to life in the second quarter with the Dreadnaughts outscoring Tecumseh 25-15 to take a 29-21 lead at the half. Sydney Pnacek spared the run with nine second quarter points, while Brianna Rodriguez and Kyleigh Valentine scored five each.

The third quarter was played evenly with both teams scoring eight points to keep Dexter with an eight point lead going into the fourth 37-29.

Tecumseh would fight back in the fourth and cut the lead to two points with 1:30 left.

Rodriguez came up with a big offensive rebound and put back to give the Dreads a four point lead.

With Dexter leading by three in the final seconds the Indians had one more shot, but the triple was off the mark and the Dreadnaughts held on for the win.

Pnacek led the Dreadnaughts with 13 points, while Rodriguez added 10.

Valentine chipped in with eight points, Kaila Simpson six, Alayna Babut and Kylie Cabana four each, Kylee Niswonger and Shannon Schich two each.

Dexter improved to 10-3 overall and 7-1 in the SEC White. They host Adrian Friday night at 5:30 PM.

