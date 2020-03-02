Advertisement





It wasn’t a thing of beauty, but the Dexter girls’ basketball team did what it needed to do in the state playoff. They survived and advanced.

The Dreads had an off shooting night and some sharp three point shooting by Pinckney to beat the Pirates 56-46 in the D1 district opener at Brighton Monday night.

Dexter took control early with seven points by Kylee Niswonger, but a triple by the Pirates closed out the quarter and the Dreadnaughts led 15-9 after one.

After losing to the Dreadnaughts by 30 last week, the Pirates held tough in the second and Dexter led 26-20 at the break.

Kylie Cabana came up big in the third quarter for the Dreads scoring seven points as they outscored the Pirates 18-16 to take a 44-36 into the fourth quarter.

Pinckney hit a couple of big triples to open the fourth and cut the lead to four, but baskets by Cabana, Niswonger, and Kaila Simpson helped hold off the Pirate rally as the Dreadnaughts survived to advance to Wednesday’s semifinals against South Lyon East.

Cabana led the Dreadnaughts with 12 points, while Simpson added 11 and Niswonger 10.

Alayna Babut chipped in with eight points, Kyleigh Valentine five, Sydney Pnacek and Shannon Schoch four each.

The Dreadnaughts improve to 17-4 overall on the season.

