The Dexter girls’ basketball streak of three straight games of 60 points or more came to an end, but it did not stop the Dreadnaughts from picking up their fourth straight win to start the 2019/20 season.

The Dreadnaughts defense silenced Tecumseh in the second half as they pulled away for a 46-34 win over the Indians Tuesday night.

A pair of first quarter three-pointers by Livvy Mellifont gave the Dreads a 15-9 lead after one.

The teams played evenly in the second with Dexter building a 21-14 lead, but Tecumseh cut the lead back to 25-19 at halftime.

Neither offense could do much in the third, but Dexter did enough to extend the lead to nine points 33-24 after three.

The Dreadnaughts blew the game open early in the fourth with an 11-4 run to build its lead to 16 points 42-26 and would cruise the rest of the way for the 12 point win.

Kylie Cabana scored eight points against Tecumseh. Photo by Mike Williamson

Alayna Babut led Dexter with 10 points, while Kylie Cabana added eight to lead the Dreads.

Maddi Valentine, Sydney Pnacek, and Mellifont scored six points each, Kaila Simpson four, Kylee Niswonger and Brianna Rodriguez two each.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the SEC White. They travel to Adrian Friday to take on the Maples at 5:30 PM with the boys game following at 7:00 PM.