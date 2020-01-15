Advertisement





The cold shooting from the first loss of the season to Saline last week continued for the Dexter girls basketball team Tuesday night, but the Dreadnaughts righted the ship and cruised to a 60-32 win over the Vikings.

Dexter struggled in the opening quarter as the Vikings took a 10-5 lead after one, but the shots started falling in the second behind eight points from Sydney Pnacek and a pair of triples from Maddi Valentine. The Dreads would outscore the Vikings 21-6 in the quarter to take a 26-16 lead at the break.

The hot shooting would continue in the third with Dexter nailing three triples in the quarter. Brianna Rodriguez, Livvy Mellifont, Valentine, and Alayna Babut all hit three’s in the quarter as the Dreads lead was extended to 44-20 after three quarters.

Sydney Pnacek scored a team high 14 points to lead Dexter past Jackson. Photo by Mike Williamson

Kylie Cabana and Pnacek scored four points each in the fourth as the Dreanaughts closed out the Vikings 16-12 in the final quarter.

Pnacek led the Dreads with 14 points, while Valentine hit four triples on the night for 12 points. Rodriguez added 10 points and Kaila Simpson five. Cabana and Mellifont finished with four each, Kyleigh Valentine and Babut three each, Shannon Schoch and Kylee Niswonger two each, and Kayla Rivers one.

Dexter improved to 6-1 overall on the season. They host Ypsilanti Lincoln Friday night at 7:00 PM.