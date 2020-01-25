Advertisement





The Dexter girls’ basketball team overcame a slow start Friday night to take down Ypsilanti 45-36 to improve to 5-0 in the SEC White.

The Dreadnaughts struggled early falling behind the Grizzlies 8-6 after one quarter. Maddi Valentine and Sydney Pnacek hit three-pointers for the only baskets in the quarter for the Dreadnaughts.

The offense came to life in the second for Dexter as the Dreads hit five triples and outscored Ypsi 16-4 to take a 22-12 lead at the break. Dexter hit seven triples in the opening half and had no two-point baskets in an odd half of play.

Ypsilanti bounced back to outscore the Dreads 14-6 in the third to cut the Dexter lead to 28-26 heading to the final period.

Advertisement

Valentine came up big for the Dreads in the fourth scoring nine points, including 4 for 4 from the line down the stretch. Dexter was 8-8 from the line as a team in the fourth to help seal the win.

The Dreads were led by Valentine with 15 points and Pnacek eight.

Kylee Niswonger finished with six points, Brianna Rodriguez five, Kaila Simpson four, Kyleigh Valentine and Alayna Babut three each, and Shannon Schoch one.

Dexter has a pair of big league games this week hosting Pinckney Tuesday night and then rival and SEC White co-leader Chelsea Friday at 5:30 PM.