A dominating first quarter helped the Dexter girls basketball team take control early and roll to a 70-34 win over Jackson Tuesday night.

Kyleigh Valentine nailed a pair of triples and Sydney Pnacek scored five as the Dreads jumped out to 21-6 lead after one.

The Dreadnaughts continued to pour it on in the second behind six points from Pnacek and four from Shannon Schoch for a comfortable 36-12 halftime lead.

Two more triples by Valentine and five points by Livvy Mellifont helped extend the Dexter lead to 58-28 after three and the cruised to the win.

Pnacek finished with a team high 14 points.

Valentine finished with 12 points and Mellifont 10. Briana Rodriguez and Schoch scored eight each, Alayna Babut six, Kylee Niswonger, Kaila Simpson, and Kylie Cabana four each.

Dexter improved to 12-3 overall and 9-1 in the SEC White. They travel to Ypsilanti Lincoln Friday night at 7:00 PM.

