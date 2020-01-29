Advertisement





As if the Dexter-Chelsea rivalry isn’t enough to get people fired up, let throw in that the top spot in the SEC White is on the line Friday night when the Dreadnaughts host the Bulldogs in a battle for first place in the girls’ basketball standings.

The two teams enter the contest Friday night at 5:30 with identical 6-0 records in the conference with the winner moving on top at the midway point of the conference season.

The Dreadnaughts did their part Tuesday night by thrashing Pinckney 80-37.

The 80 points scored by the Dreads was the most scored by a Dexter girls basketball team in more then a decade.

Dexter was on fire from the start with eight different players scoring in the opening quarter to take a 25-14 lead after one. Kaila Simpson led the charge with eight first quarter points.

Kyleigh Valentine caught fire in the second, nailing four triples for 12 points as the Dreads outscored the Pirates 16-7 to take a 41-21 lead at the break.

Kyleigh Valentine hit six three-pointer on her way to 22 points against Pinckney

Valentine continued her hot shooting in the third with two more triples and eight points as the Dreadnaughts continued to pour it on with a 17-12 run to take a 58-33 lead into the final period.

The Dreads then put the finishing touches on the night by putting up 22 points in the fourth with Kylie Cabana collecting six points and three other players scoring four in the period to finish the rout.

Valentine finished with six three-pointers and 22 points to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Simpson added 12 points, while Alayna Babut, Cabana, and Sydney Pnacek each scored eight. Brianna Rodriguez, Livvy Mellifont, and Shannon Schoch scored six each Kylee Niswonger four, and Kayla Rivers two.

Annabelle Sharp led Pinckney with 19 points.

Dexter improved to 9-2 overall on the season.