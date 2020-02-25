Advertisement





Coming off its biggest win of the season, the Dexter girls’ basketball team worried about a let down at Pinckney Tuesday night, but it never happened as the Dreadnaughts routed the Pirates 65-36 to claim a share of the SEC White title with Chelsea.

The Dreadnaught jumped out to a 9-2 lead early in the first, but Pinckney fought back to cut the Dreads lead to 15-10 late in the quarter. Alayna Babut hit a jumper at the horn to give Dexter a 17-10.

A Kaila Simpson basket and a triple by Brianna Rodriguez gave the Dreads a 22-10 lead in the first minute of the second quarter. Shannon Schoch would score six points in the second as the Dreads built a 38-18 lead at the half.

The Dreads blew the game open in the third behind a pair of baskets each from Sydney Pnacek and Rodriguez for a 51-27 lead after three.

The lead would grow to over 30 in the fourth as the Dreadnaughts cruised to a share of the SEC White title with Chelsea with a 13-1 conference record.

The Dreadnaughts used a balanced scoring attack with Rodriguez leading the way with 10 points. Schoch, Kylie Cabana, and Kyleigh Valentine scored eight each. Pnacek, Livvy Mellifont, and Babut added six each, Kayla Rivers three, and Kylee Niswonger two.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 16-3 overall on the season. The travel to Bedford Friday night for the SEC crossover against a strong Mules squad.

Photos by Mike Williamson