Once again the SEC White girls’ basketball title will come down to Dexter and Chelsea when the teams meet at Chelsea Friday night at 5:30 PM.

Dexter trails Chelsea by one game and with two games remaining and needs a win at Chelsea Friday night to keep its title hopes alive. The Bulldogs will clinch the league title with a win over the Dreadnaughts.

The Dreadnaughts set up the showdown with a 65-50 pasting of Ypsilanti Tuesday night.

Dexter took a 16-11 lead after one quarter behind five points by Brianna Rodriguez and four by Sydney Pnacek.

A pair of Kyleigh Valentine triples and five points by Alayna Babut helped the Dreads extend their lead to 31-19 at the break.

The Grizzlies tried to cut into the Dreadnaughts lead in the third, but triples by Valentine, Rodriguez, and Pnacek kept Ypsilanti at bay with a 46-36 lead after three.

Rodriguez helped seal the win by going 8 for 8 from the free throw line, while Livvy Mellifont was 4 for 4 and scored seven in the fourth to seal the win for the Dreadnaughts.

Dexter was led by Rodriguez with 16 points.

Valentine finished with 12 points, while Pnacek and Mellifont scored 11 each. Kylie Cabana added six points, Babut five, and Kaila Simpson four.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 14-3 overall on the season and are 11-1 in the SEC White.