Advertisement





After a brief hiccup against Saline, the Dexter girls basketball team and its offense has picked up where it left off as the Dreadnaughts routed Ypsilanti Lincoln 75-22 Friday night.

The Dreadnaughts dominated the Splitters from the start by taking a 13-5 lead after one quarter and 32-13 at the break.

Sydney Pnacek keyed the 19-8 second quarter run with seven points.

Dexter’s defense held Lincoln to single digits in every quarter as the offense continued to pour it on.

Advertisement

The Dreads lead would grow to 45-19 after three before Dexter would explode for 30 points in the fourth quarter to finish off the blowout.

Maddi Valentine led Dexter with 17 points, including eight in the fourth quarter.

Kaila Simpson and Pnacek each scored 13, while Brianna Rodriguez scored eight. Shannon Schoch and Kylie Cabana scored six each, while Kylee Niswonger, Kyleigh Valentine, Alayna Babut scored for apiece.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the SEC White. They return to action Thursday, January 23 when they travel to Division 4 top ranked Adrian Lenawee Christian.