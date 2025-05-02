May 01, 2025

Ann Arbor

LaFontaine Automotive Honor Outstanding Educators with Teacher of the Year Awards

LaFontaine Automotive Group, in proud partnership with the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber, has announced the recipients of the 2025 LaFontaine Teacher of the Year Awards. This initiative honors exceptional educators within the Washtenaw County School District who demonstrate dedication, passion, and heart for their students.

This year’s honorees are:

  • Julee Boland of Washtenaw Technical Middle College awarded $5000
  • Alyssa Thomas of Dexter’s Beacon Elementary awarded $1000
  • Shaima Basuni of Ann Arbor-Huron High School awarded $500
Julee Boland with $5000 check. Photo courtesy of LaFontaine Automotive

Each teacher will receive funding to support their classrooms or to further their own professional development, continuing to enhance the educational experience for students throughout our community.

Alyssa Thomas, winner of $1000 check. Photo courtesy of LaFontaine Automotive

“LaFontaine Automotive is deeply committed to giving back to our local schools and recognizing the incredible work our teachers do every day,” said Quaila Riddle, Grassroots Marketing Manager of LaFontaine Automotive. “We are proud to celebrate these educators who exemplify passion, innovation, and heart in shaping the future of our students.”

Shaima Basuni, winner of $500. Photo courtesy of LaFontaine Automotive

The Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber will host an Early Edition Breakfast to present these outstanding teachers their awards on May 21st at Weber’s in Ann Arbor, registration can be found at: https://business.a2ychamber.org/events/details/a2y-chamber-event-early-edition-may-2025-18279?_gl=1*1tkr7we*_ga*MjA2ODMyMjU5MS4xNzAwNjgyMDc4*_ga_10JWMPW0XT*MTc0NTU5MDgwMS4yOS4xLjE3NDU1OTA4MTQuNDcuMC4w

