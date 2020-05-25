Advertisement

| 3 min | by Doug Marrin |

LaFontaine Automotive Group recently purchased the property at the corner of N. Territorial and Dexter Townhall with plans to develop it into a commercial truck lot

LaFontaine Automotive submitted a request to the Dexter Township Board, at its May 19, 2020, meeting, for permission to connect their property at 11485 N. Territorial Rd. to the public Multi Lakes Water & Sewer District system.

The purpose of the request was to give LaFontaine guidance as the automotive group develops its site plan for the 5-acre lot on the corner of North Territorial and Dexter Townhall.

In a letter to the Township, LaFontaine wrote, “The LaFontaine Automotive Group recently purchased the above mentioned property with the intent to convert this site into a Commercial Truck sales location. As part of our site development process, we learned that the location has challenges with the existing septic system age, location and capacity and that there is a sanitary sewer main that runs along North Territorial parallel to our property. For these reasons, we are requesting to add this location into the Drainage District.”

Advertisement

The current drain field is located in the grassy area along N. Territorial Rd.

In a letter to the Township, the Multi-Lakes Water & Sewer Authority (MLWSA) confirmed that there was “enough capacity in our sanitary sewer system to accommodate sewer connection for 11485 North Territorial.”

Township Supervisor, Harley Rider, opened the discussion saying, “The applicant, obviously needs to have some direction from the board as to how they’re going to proceed with their plans, it will make a difference in how that’s presented to the Planning Commission, whether it’s septic or a sewer system.”

Gary Laundroche, Corporate Facilities Director for LaFontaine, told the Board that permission to tap into the sewer system would “alleviate a lot of future maintenance and monitoring.” He also pointed out that “We do have an approval letter from Multi Lakes Water and Sewer District as well.”

The existing drain field is located at the lowest spot, the grassy area adjacent to N. Territorial Rd. Board discussion revolved around two main issues: 1) The visible impact a commercial truck lot would have in the rural setting, and 2) The fact that the Board denied a past request to tap into the system.

LaFontaine plans on using greenery as a screen around the property including the open grassy area should they be allowed to hook into the sewer system.

The request that was denied was for a residential subdivision. Some board members felt it would be difficult to grant a commercial request when they have already denied a residential one.

Supervisor Rider countered this thought with, “Each case needs to be looked at individually. If this were another residential development, then I think we did set some precedent, but this is not residential development. Neither is it providing any expansion of residential development.”

The point was also made that the two restrooms in LaFontaine’s plan could not be compared to the water and sewer demands of a subdivision.

As far as the visible impact of a commercial truck lot to a rural neighborhood, Board Member Jim Drolett stated, “Putting trucks out front in a row on North Territorial certainly doesn’t make it more appealing for a rural community.”

Laundroche told the Board part of the reason LaFontaine was requesting to hook into the sewer was so that greenery could then be planted where the existing septic field is and help screen the commercial enterprise. “We are trying to be considerate of the visual from North Territorial and trying to make this more appealing.”

Laundroche also pointed out that commercial truck sales were a destination as opposed to relying heavily upon curb visibility and appeal as car lots do.

Drolett opposed LaFontaine’s request and suggested, “Keeping the septic and drain field well closer to North Territorial would push the whole site plan back a little bit making a little better visual for the township.”

Other board members concurred.

“I’m thinking that actually prohibits more buffering which seems to me would be something that the township would want to see,” said Rider.

He added, “I guess from my observation of the drain fields and letting them hook up to the sewer, I don’t see any downsides. We are not setting a dangerous precedent because there is no other commercial property anywhere along the line that is not already tapped in.”

In the end the majority of the Board remained unconvinced and LaFontaine’s request to hook into the sewer system was denied by a vote of 5-2.

LaFontaine will now continue to develop its site plan in preparation for submission to the township’s planning committee.