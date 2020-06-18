Advertisement

| 1 min read | by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com |

The Big Silver project looks like it will move forward after a couple of Dexter Township Board decisions made at the June 16 meeting.

Planned to be a smaller residential development on Silver Lake, the project now has a development agreement with Dexter Township and a plan for its private road.

The property is at the north end of Silver Lake and was formerly owned by the Boys Club of Toledo. The project will be five single family detached residential site condominium units and related open space, along with other residential and infrastructure improvements. They will be lake-front lots, each of which is around one acre.

Advertisement

Aspects of the project, such as open space and road access, are also in Putnam Township.

The project’s private road access connects with Putnam Township.

According to Dexter Township Supervisor Harley Rider, the township board approved a Development Agreement, which is the document that gives the Township, “some teeth to make sure the development proceeds as planned.”

Rider said the board also granted preliminary approval to the private road and approved the Road Maintenance Agreement to ensure that all property owners understand the maintenance necessity and funding for the future and again, gives the township some teeth to ensure the process.

Rider added, “The board will hold final approval on the road until our engineer certifies that it is built to specifications.”

This development was previously located within Dexter Township’s Recreation Conservation District, but in order to move forward as a residential project it was rezoned at the request of the developer, and approval of the township, to the Rural Residential district, with an Open Space Community Overlay.

Rider said the developer is ready to proceed and he understands that they want to get the houses underway this year.