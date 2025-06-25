Lakehouse Bakery’s Pizza Weekend Returns June 27 & 28

June 25, 2025

Lakehouse Bakery in Chelsea is once again offering its once-a-month Pizza Weekend, set for Friday and Saturday, June 27 and 28, from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Guests can choose from the popular Margherita or create their own 12-inch stone hearth pizza with a variety of toppings, including fresh basil, mozzarella, sausage, mushrooms, and more. Gluten-free crust is available.

Orders can be placed in advance by calling the bakery at 734-306-3394, with pickup times scheduled during the evening window.

Held just one weekend each month, Pizza Weekend has become a quiet favorite for locals looking for a handmade pie in a relaxed setting.

More information and the full menu are available at www.thelakehousebakery.com.

Lakehouse Bakery is located at 1534 Sugarloaf Lake Rd, Chelsea, MI 48118

