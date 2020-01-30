Advertisement





Sgt. Alan Hunt of the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported to the City Council police activities for December 2019.

During the month of December, there were 227 calls for service (including traffic stops). Deputies conducted 71 traffic stops during this time with 18 citations issued.

Noteworthy events in Dexter City during last month include:

On December 7, 2019, at approximately 7:30 pm deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at Baker and Dan Hoey Roads. The driver was subsequently arrested for drunk driving with high alcohol content.

On December 8, 2019, deputies took a report of a stolen bike in the 7000 block of Kookaburra Court. The owner last observed the bike back in August. The door to the garage where the bike was stolen from has had a broken lock since July. It is unknown when the bike was removed and there are no suspects in this incident.

On December 9, 2019 deputy Visel handled a complaint of male genitalia being spray-painted on the press box of the AI Ritt football field. There are no suspects or leads for this incident.

On December 13, 2019, at approximately 4:00 pm there was a retail fraud at Hackney Hardware. The suspect left the store without paying for a couple of hand tools. The suspect was later identified and charged with the theft.

On December 17, 2019, at approximately 3:00 am deputies stopped a vehicle at Dexter-Ann Arbor Road and Meadow View Drive. The driver was subsequently arrested for drunk driving.

On December 17, 2019, at approximately 2:00 pm there was a retail fraud at Hackney Hardware. The suspect left the store without paying for a set of power tools. The suspect was later identified and arrested in this incident.

Sometime between December 21-23, 2019 a bike was removed from an unlocked garage in the 2000 block of Melbourne Avenue. There are no suspects or leads in this incident.

On December 28, 2019 deputies were dispatched to the area of Quackenbush and Noble for an abandoned vehicle. It was determined that the vehicle was stolen out of Jackson County and had been sitting at its current location for approximately two weeks. There were no leads generated to assist Jackson County with their investigation related to this vehicle.

Crash incident mapping