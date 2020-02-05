Advertisement





Two third period goals, including one in the final minute lifted the Chelsea hockey team past Saline 4-3 in a key SEC matchup that moved the Bulldogs into a first place tie in the SEC White with Dexter.

Chelsea and Dexter both have 12 points in the White and will face off at Vets Ice Arena in Ann Arbor Saturday night in a matchup that could lead to a SEC White title for the winner.

The Bulldogs first have to play a strong Ann Arbor Pioneer team Friday night at home. Depending on the outcome of the Pioneer game, the Bulldogs could be sitting in first place going into the showdown with Dexter Saturday.

A Gabe Vowles goal in the first period gave the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead after one, but Saline would rally in the second.

Ben Wild and Griffin Clark scored goals a minute apart to give the Hornets a 2-1 lead early in the second.

Devin McIntyre evened things at two with a goal two minutes later, but Connor Wright scored with 4:48 left in the second to make it 3-2 Saline after two.

Vowles scored his second of the game with 4:56 left in the third to tie the game at 3-3 setting up an exciting finish.

With under a minute remaining Michael Jones would find the net for the Bulldogs to make it 4-3 and they would hold on for the win.

Chelsea outshot Saline 34-28 in the contest.

Corbin Steele, Jack Capper, Vowles, Tyler Valik, and Jones collected assists for Chelsea, while Wild and Clark had assists for the Hornets.

Chelsea improved to 10-9 overall and 6-2 in the White. Saline fell to 6-12 overall and 4-6 in the SEC Red.