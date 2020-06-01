Advertisement

Lauri JoAnne Robertson

Chelsea, Michigan

Formerly of Detroit and Canton

At age 69, died peacefully Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at her home. She was born April 1, 1951 in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Richard and Geneva “Monell” (Nix) Moore.

Lauri graduated from Henry Ford High School in Detroit in 1969. Family was everything to Lauri, and she especially loved watching her grandkid’s sporting events. She was crafty and enjoyed shopping. Lauri enjoyed sporting events, the Detroit Tigers and Red Wings were her favorite teams.

On June 19, 1970, she married Wally Robertson in Hamtramck, and he survives. Other survivors include a son, Scott (Kristi) Robertson of Plymouth; three daughters, Heather (Ryan) Valik of Chelsea, Tracy (Trevor) Brewster of Dexter, Beth Anne (Michael) Stofer of Chelsea; a sister, Vicki (Robert) Rodriguez; 10 grandchildren, and a nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private graveside service took place May 21, 2020, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Chelsea.

Memorial contributions may be made to Arbor Hospice.

Arrangements were entrusted to Cole Funeral Chapel.