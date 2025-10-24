Lavigne & Rubaii’s “Radio Recall” at The Encore Is Pure Music Magic

Photo courtesy of The Encore Musical Theatre Company

Encore’s Radio Recall Tribute concert was entertaining from start to finish. Broadway stars Aaron Lavigne and Jenna Rubaii displayed not only their talent but also their heart and soul when singing hits from the 60’s and 70’s. In introducing the show, Lavigne said everyone would be listening to “the soundtrack of your life.”

Lavigne and Rubaii’s performance was thought-provoking and emotional. A veritable trip down memory lane. They did indeed capture the soundtrack of our lives and more.

The singers were backed up by four talented musicians, featuring R. Mackenzie Lewis on keyboard, Nicholas Martin on guitar, Jake Robinson playing drums and Clifton Williams on bass.

Lavigne and Rubaii could rock with the best of them. They romped their way through “River Deep,” “Proud Mary” while visiting “The Pinball Wizard,” “American Woman” & “Helter Skelter” along the way.

Whether singing solo or as a duet, the pair sang songs that could break your heart and bring tears to your eyes. Their moments in the spotlight were breathtaking. Together they sang “Shallow,” from the movie A Star Is Born, “Feels Like The First Time” and “You’ve Got A Friend.”

Lavigne said great lyrics can always stand the test of time, as he introduced Rubaii singing the Bob Dylan song “Make You Feel My Love.” Lavigne said, “this is for everyone who has loved hard and suffered greatly.” As Rubaii sang, it was like listening to an angel. “Make You Feel My Love” was the 11 O’clock number of the evening as the song came from her heart. It was worth the price of admission.

The pair delivered back-to-back songs from Jesus Christ Superstar, the rock-opera they starred in on Broadway. Rubaii sang the poignant “I Don’t Know How To Love Him.” Lavigne then sang “Gethsemane,” the penultimate song from Superstar. “Gethsemane” was packed with emotion. He delivered that song as if he was still singing on a Broadway stage. It was a stunning moment, leaving everyone wanting more.

The pair told everyone that they had reached the end of the night and bid farewell with the Aerosmith song “Dream On.” The crowd was on their feet as they returned for one last song. They ended the evening in the only way a Radio Recall concert should end.

It was time for the obligatory sing-along song.

So, Lavigne and Rubaii had the audience on their feet, joining them in a rousing version of Paul McCartney’s iconic song, “Hey Jude.” The music ended with everyone singing “da, da, da, dadada da, Hey Jude.”

The perfect ending to a perfect evening of music.

Radio Recall plays through Sunday, 10/26. Tickets can be purchased by calling (734) 268-6200 from 10am – 2pm or online at theencoretheatre.org.