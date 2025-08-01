August 01, 2025

Leatherman Recall: Charge Plus Multi-Tools Hazard

Product Recalls

Recalls

Leatherman’s recent recall of its Charge Plus and Charge Plus TTi multi-tools underscores a significant safety risk to consumers nationwide. The recall, announced on July 31, 2025, targets approximately 17,000 units due to a laceration hazard. Specifically, the tip of the knife blade on these multi-tools does not fully retract into the handle, posing a risk of cuts to users.

The affected products include both the Charge Plus models in stainless steel and black, as well as the Charge Plus TTi in stainless steel. These multi-tools were widely available at retailers like REI and online platforms such as Amazon.com from July 2024 through March 2025. Each unit was sold for between $150 and $200.

Consumers who own these products should immediately cease their use. Leatherman provides a simple remedy: visit their website to confirm if your tool is part of the recall. If so, the company offers a pre-paid shipping label for the return and free repair of the affected multi-tools. No injuries have been reported yet, but users are advised to take precautionary action promptly. For further assistance, contact Leatherman directly at 800-847-8665 or via their official recall webpage.

Image 2: Recalled Leatherman Charge Plus (stainless steel)
Image 3: Recalled Leatherman Charge Plus (black)
Image 4: Recalled Leatherman Charge Plus TTi (stainless steel)
Image 5: An exposed blade tip protruding from the handle





Link to original recall.

