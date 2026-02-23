February 23, 2026

Left Turn Lane at Dexter-Ann Arbor and Miller Road Intersection Planned for 2027

STN Staff

DexterPublic Safety

Left Turn Lane at Dexter-Ann Arbor and Miller Road Intersection Planned for 2027

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) has announced a safety project on Dexter-Ann Arbor Road between the City of Dexter and Miller Road in Scio Township. WCRC is planning to install a center left-turn lane on Dexter-Ann Arbor Road at Miller Road, as well as centerline corrugations (rumble strips) on Dexter-Ann Arbor Road within the project limits.

The federal aid safety funds are planned for 2027, and construction is currently slated to begin in 2027.

“Intersection improvements make a real difference in how safely and smoothly people can get where they need to go,” said Neeko Robison, WCRC Project Manager. “This project will increase safety for those making a left turn onto Miller Road from Dexter-Ann Arbor Road.”

WCRC regularly monitors roadway segments and intersections across the county to identify opportunities for safety upgrades and congestion relief. The addition of center left turn lanes can significantly improve traffic flow and reduce traffic crashes.

As part of the construction process, the intersection will be fully closed to all traffic for several weeks. A detour route will be clearly posted in advance, and WCRC will provide timely updates through the project webpage and other communication channels.

Photo: View eastbound on Dexter-Ann Arbor Road at the Miller Road intersection. Google Street View.

