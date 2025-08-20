Legacy Appeal Hearing Set in Fight Over Rescinded $24.6M Conservation Grant

Legacy Land Conservancy will have its day before the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Appeals Division (NAD) next month, as it continues to challenge the federal government’s decision to rescind a major farmland and forest preservation grant.

An appeal hearing is scheduled for September 22, 2025, after Legacy filed a formal appeal in July with the support of Lawyers for Good Government. At stake is a $24.6 million Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) award, originally designated to preserve 4,000 acres across five counties in southeast Michigan: Jackson, Livingston, Lenawee, Washtenaw, and Wayne.

“The landowners, families, and farmers we planned on helping through this award are our priority,” said Legacy Executive Director Diana Kern in an earlier statement. “After consulting with our legal team, filing an appeal is the appropriate next step.”

Grant Withdrawal and Appeal

The USDA rescinded the award earlier this summer, citing eligibility issues. Legacy submitted its appeal on July 10, arguing the coalition’s proposal met federal requirements. According to the agency, the NAD outlines five possible avenues for contesting a rescission. Legacy chose to pursue a full hearing, though the timeline for a final decision remains uncertain.

“Based on the National Appeals Division website criteria, we believe our case meets the requirements,” said Susan LaCroix, Legacy’s Land Protection Director and lead for the Southeast Michigan Conservation Coalition.

Conservation Stakes

Nearly $20 million of the grant was slated for conservation easements, voluntary agreements with landowners to protect farmland and forest from future development. Advocates say these easements are vital for safeguarding high-quality soils, local food production, and natural habitats under pressure from rapid development.

In 2024, Michigan agriculture generated $4.4 billion in export value and ranked second nationally in crop diversity, underscoring the economic significance of protecting farmland.

Looking Ahead

The hearing comes as development pressures mount across southern Michigan, heightening concern among preservation groups. Legacy says it will continue to pursue farmland and forest protection, regardless of the appeal’s outcome.