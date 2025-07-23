Legacy Land Conservancy Appeals Federal Rescission of $24.6M Conservation Grant

Legacy Land Conservancy has appealed the USDA’s decision to rescind a $24.6 million conservation grant that would have protected 4,000 acres of farmland and forest in southeast Michigan.

Legacy Land Conservancy has filed a formal appeal with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Appeals Division (NAD) a month after the federal government’s decision to rescind a $24.6 million grant aimed at protecting 4,000 acres of southeast Michigan farmland and forest.

The grant, awarded through the 2024 Farm Bill under the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP), was initially designated to fund conservation easements across five counties: Jackson, Livingston, Lenawee, Washtenaw, and Wayne. Legacy submitted its appeal to the NAD on July 10 via a letter and application, prepared with pro bono support from Lawyers for Good Government.

“The landowners, families, and farmers we planned on helping through this award are our priority,” said Legacy Executive Director Diana Kern. “After consulting with our legal team, filing an appeal is the appropriate next step.”

Approximately $20 million of the funding was earmarked to permanently preserve agricultural and forest lands under threat from development. By securing voluntary conservation easements, the Southeast Michigan Conservation Coalition sought to protect high-quality soils, safeguard natural habitats, and maintain long-term local food production.

“Legacy has filed an appeal with the National Appeals Division and requested a hearing about the USDA’s decision to rescind the Southeast Michigan Conservation Coalition project award,” said Susan LaCroix, Land Protection Director for Legacy and lead for the coalition. “Based on the National Appeals Division website criteria, we believe our case meets the requirements.”

The USDA’s rescind notice included five potential avenues for appeal. Legacy chose to pursue a hearing under NAD procedures, but the timeline for next steps remains uncertain.

The coalition has emphasized the significant economic and environmental impact of losing this award. In 2024 alone, Michigan agriculture generated $4.4 billion in export value, and the state ranks second in the nation for crop diversity. As development pressure continues to increase in southern Michigan, land preservation advocates argue that conservation funding is critical to protecting the region’s farming legacy.

Among the dozens of landowners affected is Cathy Harsh of Lenawee County, who had planned to use the easement program to retire with financial security while preserving her family farm.

“If something happens to my sister and me, we want to know that the farm will be protected,” Harsh said. “Having Legacy purchase our conservation easement using money from the award was going to protect our farm forever and give us some extra money to help pay off all our bills and debts.”

Legacy reiterated its mission of advancing farmland preservation in Michigan and continuing support for farmers and families despite the funding setback, conserving lands, freshwater resources, and natural ecosystems that define the state’s agricultural and ecological identity.