Let the Fun Begin: The Chelsea Community Fair Is Just Days Away

The animals, rides, entertainment, parade, food, tractor pulls, rodeo, different programs and events, and so much more will be happening at this year’s Chelsea Community Fair.

Set for Aug. 20-24, the Chelsea Fair has something for everyone.

On Tuesday, the 20th, some of the highlights include Kids Day, the Children’s Parade in downtown Chelsea, the opening of the K of C Bingo Tent and the Figure 8 Demolition Derby.

On Wednesday, the 21st, some of the highlights will be rides starting at 3 p.m. and the Horse Show.

On Thursday, the 22nd, its Senior Day when people 65 years old and older enter free before 5 p.m., and again rides start at 3 p.m. as well as the Livestock Auction and Lost Nations Rodeo.

On Friday, the 23rd, its Ladies Day, Military Day and Family Day, Fair Queen selection, rides start at noon and Tractor Pulls.

And then finally on Saturday the 24th, there will the Fair Parade, rides, bingo, tractor pulls and more.

These are just some of the events and happenings. There are many more.

Here are some admission details:

In general, all attendees over 10 years of age must pay an admission to enter. Parking is free.

Children 10 years and under: Free

Senior Day (65 and older) – Thursday before 5 p.m.: Free

Ladies’ Day Event – Friday before 11 a.m., day pass: $5

Military Day – Friday – Past or Present Service Member with Military ID or DD214: Free

Family Day – Friday – 11 a.m.-3 p.m. – Free – No Re-Entry

The fair is at the Chelsea Fairgrounds, which is located just south of downtown Chelsea at 20501 Old US-12 Highway.

To learn more and see the schedule, go to https://chelseafair.org/ or its Facebook page, and you can call 734-475-1270 or email: chelseafair@gmail.com.