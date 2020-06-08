Advertisement

| 2 min | from John Hansen |

We had a lot to talk about today along with introductions from some more candidates gearing up for the August election.

We started with the good news that our public library is in the process of reopening. Director Paul McCann walked us through the complicated steps needed to ensure access and safety. He reminded us that unlike the hardware and grocery stores everything that goes out the door of the library comes back. They will quarantine all returned materials while the scientists figure out how long the virus lasts on surfaces.

Ron and MaryEllen Miller took time out from celebrating their 50th anniversary to encourage all area residents to go on the City website and take the survey about the future of parks in Dexter.

County Treasurer (second-grade teacher, camp counselor in training) Catherine McClary is still working from home and assured us that county business is being handled reasonably well. Incoming mail is being quarantined so check processing is slower than usual.

Nancy Schewe gave an emotional report of the vigil in the park last night when a group of 100 or more Dexter citizens knelt for 8 minutes and 26 seconds in memory of George Floyd.

County Commissioner Sue Shink noted that the newly expanded County Road Commission is now the only road commission in the state led by a female majority and one of the few with a female managing director. The commission was expanded from three to five to bring greater diversity of opinion to the commission.

Steve Jensen, the owner of Dexter’s newest and onliest pharmacy, was welcomed to the community. He has actually lived in Dexter for 15 years and has owned the pharmacy in Saline but stepped up to fill the gap here in Dexter when we became the only town without a pharmacy. His store is on the smaller side and is more of a drug store than a department store. His specialty is what he calls medicine synchronization where he gets all of your prescriptions lined up so they all renew at the same time.

Julie Schumaker commended the organizers of the 300 car procession (it was not a parade) that gave our graduating seniors some sense of pomp and circumstance. She also noted a planned diversity and inclusion program that was in the planning stages but cut short by the closure of the schools by the virus.

We gave first time visitor and candidate for prosecuting attorney Eli Savit a chance to introduce himself. We have had visits from all three candidates for this position which is open because of the retirement of Brian Mackie.

Diane Ratkovich, candidate for Dexter Township supervisor, was also given a chance to introduce herself and explain her reasons for running.

Paul Cousins noted that the trail expansion from the cemetery to the school property across from the wellness center is coming along nicely. He also said that the city is trying to help our restaurants get back on their feet by allowing expanded outdoor dining space when possible. And….ta-da….there will be a sign erected on the site where the new fire station will be constructed. The actual construction is dependent on a bond issue being successfully passed by city residents sometime in the future.

Regulars at the live version of the Forum will be happy to hear that Al Ruhlig has checked in. He is not a Zoom kind of guy but he wants you all to know that he misses our meetings and that he is recovering well from a leg injury incurred while loading soybeans on the farm.

The next meeting of the Dexter Forum will be on Saturday, June 20 at 8:30 AM via Zoom. The code and password will remain the same for each meeting but I will still send out a reminder on the Wednesday before the meeting.

The Dexter Forum is supported by the Dexter Wellness Coalition as part of the 5 Healthy Towns initiative to “help connect with others in healthy ways”. The purpose of the Forum is to create an opportunity for interested women and men to gather to discuss important issues facing our community. All are welcome on a drop-in basis. The group meets on the first and third Saturdays of the month.

The group is moderated by Karl Fink and John Hansen.