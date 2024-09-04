Life Expectancy in Michigan Declines Slightly in 2021

Analyzing Life Expectancy Trends in Michigan and Across the United States in 2021

Photo: Mackinac Bridge. STN file photo

The life expectancy in Michigan has shown a slight decline from 2020 to 2021, following a broader national trend. According to newly released data from the National Vital Statistics Reports, Michigan’s life expectancy at birth dropped from 76.0 years in 2020 to 75.7 years in 2021, a decrease of 0.3 years. This change is part of a wider pattern observed across 39 U.S. states, where life expectancy has decreased due to various factors, including the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and increases in deaths from unintentional injuries, such as drug overdoses​.

In 2021, Michigan ranked 30th among the 50 states and the District of Columbia for life expectancy. For the total population, life expectancy was recorded at 75.7 years. Breaking this down by gender, life expectancy for males in Michigan was 72.9 years, while females had a higher life expectancy of 78.6 years.

The decline in life expectancy in Michigan reflects the national trend, where the overall life expectancy in the United States dropped by 0.6 years, from 77.0 years in 2020 to 76.4 years in 2021. This decline marks one of the most significant decreases in recent decades, driven by the pandemic’s impact and other health crises.

While Michigan’s decrease was moderate compared to states like Alaska and West Virginia, which saw more substantial drops of 2.1 and 1.8 years respectively, it nonetheless underscores the ongoing public health challenges facing the state. Efforts to address these challenges are critical to reversing the downward trend in life expectancy.

Despite these declines, some states did experience increases in life expectancy. Notably, New York and New Jersey saw increases of up to 1.5 years, reflecting regional differences in health outcomes and responses to health crises.

Overall, the data indicates that Michigan, like much of the nation, is grappling with significant health challenges that have impacted the overall life expectancy of its residents. Addressing these challenges will require a comprehensive approach, including improving public health infrastructure and tackling the underlying causes of premature mortality.