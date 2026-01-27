January 27, 2026

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Lifelong Dream Comes True For Saline’s Dominic Dorset

Steven Sheldon

Arts & CultureSaline

Lifelong Dream Comes True For Saline’s Dominic Dorset

Dominic Dorset, a 2018 graduate of Saline High School and a 2022 graduate from UM’s School of Music, Theatre and Dance (SMTD), will realize his lifelong dream when he steps onto the stage of The Palace Theatre, in the heart of Broadway, on Tuesday, April 28th, the official opening night for the general public of “The Lost Boys – A New Musical”.

For the past several months, Dorset has been part of a group working to get The Lost Boys ready for its Broadway debut. When Dorset spoke with The Sun Tines News back in March of 2025, he said it was his hope to be a part of the show when it opened on Broadway but noted “there are no guarantees”.

The Lost Boys is scheduled for a long run at The Palace Theatre. Curtain time on opening night is 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased through NYC.com.

The Lost Boys – A New Musical is based on the 1987 Warner Bros. cult-classic movie by the same name. A mom and her two kids move to Santa Clara, home to beautiful beaches, perfect weather and a boardwalk. Idyllic, if you can ignore all of the “Missing” signs. As audiences soon learn, this idyllic setting is also home to vampires.

Upon his graduation from SMTD, Dorset was cast as Kristoff in the national tour of Disney’s Frozen for eighteen months. Other regional theatrical credits include Gavin Creel’s “Walk on Through,” “Confessions of A Museum Novice,” “Anastasia” (Dimity) and others at Broadway at Music Circus, Cape Playhouse and the Weston Theatre Company.

Dominic provides a reminder to everyone. Dreams really can come true.

Photo: Dominic Dorset. dominicdorset.com

Banner Ad - 1140x220 - St Andrews Catholic School Open House

Latest articles

Lifelong Dream Comes True For Saline’s Dominic Dorset

Steven Sheldon

The Garden Mill Shares a Heartfelt Farewell After 20 Years in Business

STN Staff

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2026 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com