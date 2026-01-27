Lifelong Dream Comes True For Saline’s Dominic Dorset

Dominic Dorset, a 2018 graduate of Saline High School and a 2022 graduate from UM’s School of Music, Theatre and Dance (SMTD), will realize his lifelong dream when he steps onto the stage of The Palace Theatre, in the heart of Broadway, on Tuesday, April 28th, the official opening night for the general public of “The Lost Boys – A New Musical”.

For the past several months, Dorset has been part of a group working to get The Lost Boys ready for its Broadway debut. When Dorset spoke with The Sun Tines News back in March of 2025, he said it was his hope to be a part of the show when it opened on Broadway but noted “there are no guarantees”.

The Lost Boys is scheduled for a long run at The Palace Theatre. Curtain time on opening night is 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased through NYC.com.

The Lost Boys – A New Musical is based on the 1987 Warner Bros. cult-classic movie by the same name. A mom and her two kids move to Santa Clara, home to beautiful beaches, perfect weather and a boardwalk. Idyllic, if you can ignore all of the “Missing” signs. As audiences soon learn, this idyllic setting is also home to vampires.

Upon his graduation from SMTD, Dorset was cast as Kristoff in the national tour of Disney’s Frozen for eighteen months. Other regional theatrical credits include Gavin Creel’s “Walk on Through,” “Confessions of A Museum Novice,” “Anastasia” (Dimity) and others at Broadway at Music Circus, Cape Playhouse and the Weston Theatre Company.

Dominic provides a reminder to everyone. Dreams really can come true.

Photo: Dominic Dorset. dominicdorset.com