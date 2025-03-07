Lima and Scio Twp: Daytime Road Closure

WHEN: Monday, March 10, 2025



WHERE: Parker Rd between Jackson Rd and Dexter Chelsea Rd in Lima and Scio Townships



WHY: Forestry



BACKGROUND: On Monday, March 10, 2025, the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) will close Parker Rd between Jackson Rd and Dexter Chelsea Rd in Lima and Scio Townships during daytime hours for forestry work.



The road will reopen at the end of each day and remain open until work resumes the following morning.



The road improvements are expected to take approximately two weeks to complete. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.



DETOUR: Click here for the detour map



CONTACT: If you have any questions concerning this work, please contact Ken Harris, Superintendent of Maintenance, (734) 327-6696, or via email at harrisk@wcroads.org