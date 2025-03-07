March 07, 2025

STN Staff

Washtenaw County

Lima and Scio Twp: Daytime Road Closure

ROAD ADVISORY

DAYTIME ROAD CLOSURE
ADVISORY
WHEN: Monday, March 10, 2025

WHERE: Parker Rd between Jackson Rd and Dexter Chelsea Rd in Lima and Scio Townships

WHY: Forestry

BACKGROUND: On Monday, March 10, 2025, the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) will close Parker Rd between Jackson Rd and Dexter Chelsea Rd in Lima and Scio Townships during daytime hours for forestry work. 

The road will reopen at the end of each day and remain open until work resumes the following morning. 

The road improvements are expected to take approximately two weeks to complete. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions. 

DETOUR: Click here for the detour map

CONTACT: If you have any questions concerning this work, please contact Ken Harris, Superintendent of Maintenance, (734) 327-6696, or via email at harrisk@wcroads.org

