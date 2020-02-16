Advertisement





LIMA TOWNSHIP BOARD OF REVIEW

As required by the General Property Tax Act, public notice is hereby given by Lima Township that the 2020 March Board of Review will meet on the following days at the Lima Township Office located at 12172 Jackson Road, Dexter, Michigan for the purpose of reviewing the 2020 assessment roll and hearing requests, protests or application for correction of assessed or tentative taxable values:

ORGANIZATIONAL & ROLL REVIEW MEETING

Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. (Appeals will not be heard at this session)

PUBLIC APPEAL HEARINGS

Monday, March 9, 2020: 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 11, 2020: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Additional dates and times may be added as necessary and if all appointments for the above dates have been filled.

The Lima Township Board of Review will hear appeals by appointment. Taxpayers should call (734) 475- 2246 during normal business hours to schedule an appointment. (Voice Messages will be returned) The Board of Review will meet at the times listed above to hear appeals by property owners or their representatives. The owner’s representative must present a letter of authorization signed by the property owner in order to be heard. Letter appeals are accepted in lieu of a personal appearance and must be received no later than March 10, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. (postmarks are not acceptable) Taxpayers are welcome to contact the Assessing Office prior to the Board of Review dates to discuss their 2020 assessed or taxable values at (734) 475-2246.

As required by P.A. 188 of Public Acts of 1975, the TENTATIVE ratio and ESTIMATED multiplier for the Township of Lima are hereby listed below. This ratio and multiplier is subject to the actions of the Assessing Officer, the Board of Review, the County Equalization Department and the Michigan State Tax Commission.









The township will provide necessary reasonable services to individuals with disabilities at the Board of Review meetings upon tens days’ notice.

Contact: Elaine Bater, Clerk 12172 Jackson Road

Dexter, Ml 48130

(734) 475-2246

Craig A. Maier, Supervisor