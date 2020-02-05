Advertisement





NOTICE OF REGISTRATION FOR

THE ELECTION TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, MARCH 10, 2020

TOWNSHIP OF LIMA, MICHIGAN

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that any qualified elector of the township of Lima, state of Michigan who is not already registered, may register to vote at the office of the Township Clerk; the office of the County Clerk; a Secretary of State branch office, or other designated state agency. Registration forms can be obtained at m i.gov/vote and mailed to the Township Clerk.

Advertisement

The last day to register in any manner other than in-person with the local clerk is Monday, February 24, 2020

After this date, anyone who qualifies as an elector may register to vote in person with proof of residency (MCL 168.492) at the Lima Township office (12172 Jackson Road, Dexter, MI 48130): www.twp-lima.org

Regular business hours: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 9:00 a.m. to Noon

Saturday, March 7th 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Election Day, Tuesday March 10th from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

AN ELECTION WILL BE HELD FOR THE PURPOSE OF VOTING ON (1) Partisan Party Presidential Primary (2) Washtenaw Community College Proposal.

Proposal Summary: Washtenaw Community College Millage Renewal and Restoration –

This proposal authorizes Washtenaw Community College to levy 1.00 mill for operation purposes for 10 years. Of the 1.00 mill, 0.9718 represents a renewal of the 1.00 mill authorization approved by the electors in 2008, which will expire with the 2020 tax levy and 0.0282 mill represents a restoration of the portion of the same authority which was reduced by application of the Headlee Amendment. Full proposal text may be viewed at www.washtenaw.org/elections. Full sample ballots may be viewed at mi.gov/vote.

Persons with special needs as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact the clerk’s office at 734-475-2246.

Elaine Bater, Lima Township Clerk