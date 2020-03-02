Advertisement





TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OFTHE TOWNSHIP OF LIMA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON

TUESDAY, MARCH 10, 2020 FROM 7:00 A.M. TO 8:00 P.M.

AN ELECTION WILL BE HELD FOR THE PURPOSE OF VOTING ON:

Advertisement

PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES DEMOCRAT AND REPUBLICAN PRIMARY CANDIDATESAND ONE

WASHTENAW COMMUNITY COLLEGE PROPOSAL

POLLING LOCATION FOR BOTH PRECINCT 1 AND PRECINCT 2 IS LIMA TOWNSHIP HALL 11452 JACKSON RD., DEXTER, MI 48130

PROPOSAL SUMMARY: Washtenaw Community College Millage Renewal and Restoration.

This proposal authorizes Washtenaw Community College to levy 1.00 mill for operation purposes for 10 years. Of the 1.00 mill, 0.9718 represents a renewal of the 1.00 mill authorization approved by the electors in 2008, which will expire with the 2020 tax levy and 0.0282 mill represents a restoration of the portion of the same authority which was reduced by application of the Headlee Amendment. Full proposal text may be viewed at www.washtenaw.org/elections. Full sample ballots may be viewed at mi.gov/vote.

Persons with special needs as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact the clerk’s office at 734-475-2246.

Elaine Bater, Lima Township Clerk