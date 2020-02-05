Advertisement





LIMA TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LOGIC & ACCURACY TEST

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY ELECTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the qualified electors of Lima Township, Washtenaw County, Precincts #1 and #2 that a Public Logic & Accuracy Test for the March 10th 2020 Presidential Primary Election has been scheduled for Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Lima Township Hall, 11452 Jackson Road, Dexter.

Advertisement

The Public Logic & Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the election equipment and computer program used to record and count the votes cast at the election meet the requirements of Michigan State Law MCL 168.798(1).

Elaine Bater, Lima Township Clerk