Advertisement





NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LIMA TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION

MONDAY JANUARY 27, 2020 AT 7PM

LIMA TOWNSHIP HALL, 11452 JACKSON ROAD, DEXTER MICHIGAN

Advertisement

Application 2020-001 – A public hearing will be held by the Lima Township Planning Commission on Monday January 27, 2020 at 7pm, to consider an application for a special land use application. This property is located at 375 S. Freer Road, Chelsea MI 48118 and is part of the SE ¼ Section 18, Lima Township. Parcel #07-18-400-049.

Application filed by: Patrick and Alicia Tanner, 375 S. Freer Road, Chelsea MI 48118.

A complete copy of this proposal is on file in the Lima Township Office.

Written comments may be sent to: Marlene Consiglio, Chairperson; PO Box 59, Chelsea MI 48118.