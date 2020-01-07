Advertisement





NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LIMA TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION

MONDAY JANUARY 27, 2020 AT 7PM

LIMA TOWNSHIP HALL, 11452 JACKSON ROAD, DEXTER MICHIGAN

Application 2019-007 – A public hearing will be held by the Lima Township Planning Commission on Monday January 27, 2020 at 7pm, to consider a petition to amend the official zoning map from RR (rural residential) to AG-2 (agricultural). This property is located at 8855 Gross Road, Dexter MI 48130 and is part of W ½ of SE ¼ Section 13, Lima Township. Parcel #07-13-400-011.

Application filed by: Carmencita Samples, 8855 Gross Road, Dexter Michigan 48130.

A complete copy of this proposal is on file in the Lima Township Office. Written comments may be sent to: Marlene Consiglio, Chairperson; PO Box 59, Chelsea MI 48118