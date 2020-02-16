Advertisement





LIMA TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING/SPECIAL MEETING

FISCAL BUDGET 2020/2021

Lima Township Hall 11452 Jackson Road, Dexter

MARCH 16, 2020, 6:00 PM

DUE TO THE PROXIMITY TO THE PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY ELECTION THE PUBLIC HEARING FOR FISCAL BUDGET REVIEW HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED FROM MARCH 9, 2020 TO MARCH 16, 2020.

The Lima Township Board of Trustees will hold a Public Hearing on the Proposed Township Budget for the fiscal year 4/1/2020– 3/31/2021 at the Lima Township Hall 11452 Jackson Road, Dexter on March 16, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget will be a subject of this hearing.

This notice is posted in compliance with PA 267 of 1976 as amended (Open Meetings Act) and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Lima Township Board will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids to individuals with disabilities at the meeting upon 10 days’ notice to the Township Clerk. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact the Lima Township Clerk by calling 734-475-2246 during regular office hours or email at lima@twp-lima.org.

Elaine Bater, Lima Township Clerk