Advertisement





LIMA TOWNSHIP – BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Synopsis of Regular Meeting Minutes

January 13, 2020

Supervisor Maier opened the meeting at 7:00 PM with the Pledge of Allegiance. Board members present, in addition to the Supervisor, were Elaine Bater, Clerk, Nanette Havens, Treasurer, and Don Laier and Duane Luick, Trustees. There were motions passed to approve the meeting agenda as presented and Regular Meeting minutes of December 9, 2019, as presented.

Advertisement

During Public Comment time Candidate, Guy Conti spoke on his campaign for Circuit Court Judge.

Havens submitted the December 2019 Treasurer’s report.

Under old business, Greg McKenzie presented, for the Board’s review, updated drafts of Architect and Engineer bid documents. No action was taken.

A resolution for a rezoning request for 8925 Jackson Road – Manufactured Home to Single Family – Residential unanimously failed.

Under New Business Resolution #2020-002 Adopting Guidelines to determine Taxation Exemptions was adopted.

The Consent Agenda was approved. Accounts Payable for $24,251.50 and Payroll for $8,458.66

Committee and board representatives gave reports. Ed Greenleaf spoke on the high estimated cost of the Dexter Fire Sub Station/Sheriff Office during final Public Comment, and the meeting adjourned at 8:33 PM.

Elaine Bater, Lima Township Clerk

This record is an un-approved synopsis of the complete meeting minutes, which may be read, after approval, at www.twp-lima.org.