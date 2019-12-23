Advertisement





LIMA TOWNSHIP – BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Synopsis of Regular Meeting Minutes

December 9, 2019

Supervisor Maier opened the meeting at 7:00 PM with the Pledge of Allegiance. Board members present, in addition to the Supervisor, were Elaine Bater, Clerk, Nanette Havens, Treasurer, and Don Laier and Duane Luick, Trustees. There were motions passed to approve the meeting agenda as amended and Regular Meeting minutes of November 12, 2019, as presented.

Jason Maciejewski, District 1 County Commissioner attended and spoke to the Board regarding the Broad Band Task Force, the Road Commissioners’ Operating Procedure changes and the County budget. There was three additional public commenters.

Havens submitted the November 2019 Treasurer’s report.

Under old business, Greg McKenzie presented, for the Board’s review, a rough draft of a “Request for Professional Design Proposal” document and a cover sheet that would go out to select prospective responders. No action taken. Tom Osborne, CAFA Board Chairman addressed the Lima Board regarding CAFA bylaws and the $1/year building lease for Fire Station #2. Duane Luick and Elaine Bater agreed to meet with Tom Osborne to work on a lease that may be agreeable for both CAFA and Lima Township. No board action was taken. A motion was made and approved to allow a private road variance for 10886 W. Hershey Lane – Application #2019-PR001.

Under New Business the Township Board re-appointed all expiring Board/Committee/Commission/Team members for another term as follows:

Zoning Board of Appeals (3 year Term) Brian A. Urquhart (Alt); Planning Commission (3 Year Term) Marlene Consiglio (Chair), Elizabeth Sensoli; Chelsea Area Fire Authority (2 Year Term) Craig Maier, Ron Howdyshell (Alt) Huron River Watershed Council (3 Year Term) Donald Laier, Nanette Havens (Alt); Chelsea Area Construction Agency (CACA 3 Year Term) Greg McKenzie, Duane Luick (Alt); SEMCOG (3 Year Term) Duane Luick, Greg McKenzie (Alt); Western Washt. Recycling Authority (3 Year Term) Nanette Havens, Greg McKenzie (Alt) Washtenaw County Consortium for Solid Waste Management (2 Year Term) Nanette Havens, Greg McKenzie (Alt).

A motion was made and approved to postpone a rezoning request for 8925 Jackson Road, Manufactured Home (MH) to Single family residential (R-1A) until the Zoning Administrator reports back to the Board.

The Consent Agenda was approved. Accounts Payable for $10,081.35 and Payroll for $11,158.53.

During Committee and Board reporting a motion was made and approved to appoint R. Bruce Connell as the official CACA building and erosion inspector for Lima Township. The meeting adjourned at 9:18 PM.

Elaine Bater, Lima Township Clerk

This record is an un-approved synopsis of the complete meeting minutes, which may be read, after approval, at www.twp-lima.org.