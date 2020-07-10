Advertisement

LIMA TOWNSHIP

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Synopsis of Regular Meeting Minutes

June 8,2020

Advertisement

Supervisor Maier opened the Regular Meeting at 7:00 PM with the Pledge of Allegiance. Board members Maier, Havens, Luick, and Hensel were present. Bater joined the meeting at 7:05. All Board Members were seated six feet apart as recommend by the CDC. Many residents were also in attendance.

The Agenda was approved as was the Regular Meeting minutes of May 11, 2020.

The Washtenaw County Road Commission Trinkle Road Hill Cut Project brought many residents to attend the meeting and comment. Much discussion followed with residents for and against the project, and some seeking more information on the County’s solution to this safety issue.

Victor Lillich, Township Attorney, spoke to the Board to give a status update on the Bateson litigation, and Treasurer Nanette Havens submitted the May 31, 2020 Treasurer Report.

Old Business: New Township Hall Bid packets for R.F.P.s are almost complete and ready to be sent out. A motion was made and approved to postpone further action on the CAFA Articles of Incorporation until next month due to the lack of information. A second motion was made and approved to authorize the Supervisor and Clerk to sign the WCRC Second Agreement contingent upon Lima Township Board review and approval of WCRC’s lowest bidder.

The consent agenda was approved: ACCOUNTS PAYABLE: $18,069.03 and PAYROLL: $8,578.78. Reports were given and a motion was made to adjourn the meeting at 9:15 PM.

Respectfully submitted

Elaine Bater, Township Clerk

This record is an un-approved synopsis of the complete meeting minutes which may be read, after approval, at www.twp-lima.org.