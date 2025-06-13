Lima Township Road Work Ahead

In their new agreement with the Washtenaw County Road Commission, Lima Township is planning improvement projects on Steinbach, Fletcher and Liberty roads in the coming months.

At their June 9 meeting, the Lima Township Board approved the 2025 Road Commission Agreement with the county. The agreement has the township paying an estimated $348,853 on the projects with the county road commission putting forth an estimated $70,147.

The Steinbach Road project will go from Dexter-Chelsea Road to Trinkle Road and will cost an estimated $85,000. Work will include drainage improvements, heavy brushing, forestry, shaping the existing surface, and the application of approximately 3,100 tons gravel with associated dust control and project restoration.

The Fletcher Road project will go from Old US-12 to Dexter-Chelsea Road and has an estimated cost of $194,000. It has the same components as the Steinbach project, but will see more gravel applied at 5,900 tons.

The Liberty Road project is from Parker Road to Dancer Road and has a cost estimate of $136,000. Again, this has the same work components except it will se 5,800 tons of gravel applied.

Lima will also devote an estimated $4,000 to township-wide forestry work. Work to include tree cutting and canopy trimming along various roads and locations.