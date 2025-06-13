June 13, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Submit An Event

Lonnie Huhman

ChelseaDexter

Lima Township Road Work Ahead

In their new agreement with the Washtenaw County Road Commission, Lima Township is planning improvement projects on Steinbach, Fletcher and Liberty roads in the coming months.

At their June 9 meeting, the Lima Township Board approved the 2025 Road Commission Agreement with the county. The agreement has the township paying an estimated $348,853 on the projects with the county road commission putting forth an estimated $70,147.

The Steinbach Road project will go from Dexter-Chelsea Road to Trinkle Road and will cost an estimated $85,000. Work will include drainage improvements, heavy brushing, forestry, shaping the existing surface, and the application of approximately 3,100 tons gravel with associated dust control and project restoration.

The Fletcher Road project will go from Old US-12 to Dexter-Chelsea Road and has an estimated cost of $194,000. It has the same components as the Steinbach project, but will see more gravel applied at 5,900 tons.

The Liberty Road project is from Parker Road to Dancer Road and has a cost estimate of $136,000. Again, this has the same work components except it will se 5,800 tons of gravel applied.

Lima will also devote an estimated $4,000 to township-wide forestry work. Work to include tree cutting and canopy trimming along various roads and locations.

Lima Township, Road work, Washtenaw County Road Commission

Latest articles

Lima Township Road Work Ahead

Lonnie Huhman

Community Speaks Out in Support of Elle Cole

Matt Rosentreter

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News