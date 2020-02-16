Advertisement





LIMA TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF BOARD OF TRUSTEE

MEETING DATE CHANGE

DUE TO THE PROXIMITY TO THE PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY ELECTION THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES’ MEETING HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED FROM MONDAY, MARCH 9, 2020 TO

MONDAY, MARCH 16, 2020

Lima Township Hall, 11452 Jackson Road, DEXTER AT 7:00 p.m.

This notice is posted in compliance with PA 267 of 1976 as amended (Open Meetings Act) and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Lima Township Board will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids to individuals with disabilities at the meeting upon 10 days’ notice to the Township Clerk. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact the Lima Township Clerk by calling 734-475-2246 during regular office hours or email at lima@twp-lima.org.

Elaine Bater, Lima Township Clerk