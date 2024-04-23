SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Lima Twp: Town Hall Addition Info Session 4-29-24

by Doug Marrin
NOTICE OF PUBLIC INFORMATION SESSION ON THE PROPOSED TOWN HALL ADDITION AND RENOVATIONS

The Lima Township Board of Trustees will hold a public meeting to provide information on the plan for renovations and addition of offices to the existing Town Hall Building.  The public will have the opportunity to hear from the board, the architect, and the township engineer, and there will be a Q&A session.

DATE: Monday April 29, 2024

TIME: 7:00 PM

LOCATION: Lima Township Hall, 11452 Jackson Rd, Dexter 48130

Information on this project and the proposed architectural plans are available for viewing at the Lima Township Offices, 12172 Jackson Rd, and are posted on our website, www.limatownshipmi.gov.

Ann Kwaske, Clerk

Tags: Lima Twppublic notices
Doug Marrin is the editor of the Sun Times News, a trusted source of news and information for the communities of Western Washtenaw County. He has lived in the Dexter area since 1985 and has family ties in the area going back to the 1950s giving him a deep understanding of the community's needs and aspirations, making him a pivotal figure in keeping the residents of western Washtenaw County connected and engaged.

