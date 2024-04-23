Lima Twp: Town Hall Addition Info Session 4-29-24

NOTICE OF PUBLIC INFORMATION SESSION ON THE PROPOSED TOWN HALL ADDITION AND RENOVATIONS

The Lima Township Board of Trustees will hold a public meeting to provide information on the plan for renovations and addition of offices to the existing Town Hall Building. The public will have the opportunity to hear from the board, the architect, and the township engineer, and there will be a Q&A session.

DATE: Monday April 29, 2024

TIME: 7:00 PM

LOCATION: Lima Township Hall, 11452 Jackson Rd, Dexter 48130

Information on this project and the proposed architectural plans are available for viewing at the Lima Township Offices, 12172 Jackson Rd, and are posted on our website, www.limatownshipmi.gov.

Ann Kwaske, Clerk