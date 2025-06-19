June 19, 2025

STN Staff

Washtenaw County

Lima Twp: Weight Restriction Imposed Due to Structural Deterioration

ADVISORY – WEIGHT RESTRICTION IMPOSED
WHEN: Thursday, June 19, 2025
WHERE: Sager Rdover Mill Creek, between Klinger Rd and Fletcher Rd in Lima Township
WHY: Structural deterioration
BACKGROUND: Effective Thursday, June 19, 2025, the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) has reduced the load rating on the following structure due to structural deterioration: Sager Rd, over Mill Creek, between Klinger Rd and Fletcher Rd in Lima Township reduced to 10 tons. The schedule for maintenance at this location is undetermined.
CONTACT: If you have any questions concerning these structures, please contact Nate Murphy, bridge engineer, at (734) 327-6647 or murphyn@wcroads.org.Click here to learn more about WCRC’s bridge restrictions.
ISSUE DATE: 06/19/25

ROAD ADVISORY

